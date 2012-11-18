African elephants are pictured on November 18, 2012
A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. South African big game hunter crushed by elephant A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Check out this story on sctimes.com: https://usat.ly/2r8H5ck A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a hunt when his group stumbled upon a breeding group of elephants at a game reserve near Hwange National Park Several on Friday afternoon, Zimparks spokesman Simukai Nyasha told The Telegraph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|5 min
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|43
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|8 min
|C Kersey
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|John McQuan
|116
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Mishianna
|515,569
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|2 hr
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|3
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|Hillary LOST
|54
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|6 hr
|Zionist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC