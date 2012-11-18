African elephants are pictured on Nov...

African elephants are pictured on November 18, 2012

A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. South African big game hunter crushed by elephant A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Check out this story on sctimes.com: https://usat.ly/2r8H5ck A South African big game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant on a Zimbabwe game reserve, according to South African outlet News 24. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a hunt when his group stumbled upon a breeding group of elephants at a game reserve near Hwange National Park Several on Friday afternoon, Zimparks spokesman Simukai Nyasha told The Telegraph.

