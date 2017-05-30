Activists investigating Ivanka Trump brands in China arrested, missing

Li Zhao, seen here at a scenic spot in Nanzhang county, Xianyang city, in March 2016, is one of three men involved in investigating working conditions at a Chinese factory that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes who have been arrested or gone missing, a family member and an advocacy group said Tuesday, May 30, 2017. A labor activist researching working conditions in a Chinese factory that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump's label has been detained by police, according to his wife and a labor advocacy group, while two others have gone missing and are presumed also to have been detained.

