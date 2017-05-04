85-year-old dies during bid to become oldest Everest climber
An 85-year-old Nepali who was attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world's highest peak has died. Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the base camp on Saturday evening, officials said, with the cause of death not immediately clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|44 min
|Fit2Serve
|10
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|56 min
|Khan
|514,732
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|1 hr
|Piko
|2
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor...
|3 hr
|history
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|3 hr
|boggle
|1
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|6 hr
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC