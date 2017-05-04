85-year-old dies during bid to become...

85-year-old dies during bid to become oldest Everest climber

An 85-year-old Nepali who was attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world's highest peak has died. Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the base camp on Saturday evening, officials said, with the cause of death not immediately clear.

