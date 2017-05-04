8 in Brazil Sentenced for Planning Attack Ahead of Rio 2016
A judge in Brazil has sentenced eight men to prison sentences for declaring allegiance to the Islamic State group online and planning an attack in the run up to the 2016 Summer Olympics. The 13 men were arrested in the high-profile operation in July, just weeks before the Olympic Games kicked off in Rio de Janeiro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|chazmo
|514,640
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|9 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|10 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|13,280
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|13 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|7
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC