8 in Brazil Sentenced for Planning Attack Ahead of Rio 2016

A judge in Brazil has sentenced eight men to prison sentences for declaring allegiance to the Islamic State group online and planning an attack in the run up to the 2016 Summer Olympics. The 13 men were arrested in the high-profile operation in July, just weeks before the Olympic Games kicked off in Rio de Janeiro.

