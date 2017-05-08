3,100 tonnes of waste searched in hunt for missing Corrie McKeague
Police have combed through more than 3,100 tonnes of waste at a landfill site in the hunt for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, with the search to continue into an 11th week. Suffolk Police had originally estimated it would take a team of eight trained search officers up to 10 weeks to sift through rubbish up to eight metres deep , covering around 920 square metres of the dump in Milton, near Cambridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|9 min
|Trump your President
|162
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|28 min
|Aliroger1
|514,896
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|oh sure
|23
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|32
|Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14)
|4 hr
|Untapped Pool of ...
|4
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Getready
|4
|No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t...
|5 hr
|Del
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC