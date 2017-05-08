3,100 tonnes of waste searched in hun...

3,100 tonnes of waste searched in hunt for missing Corrie McKeague

Police have combed through more than 3,100 tonnes of waste at a landfill site in the hunt for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, with the search to continue into an 11th week. Suffolk Police had originally estimated it would take a team of eight trained search officers up to 10 weeks to sift through rubbish up to eight metres deep , covering around 920 square metres of the dump in Milton, near Cambridge.

