2 killed, 18 injured in knife attack in southwest China

A man said to be mentally ill attacked 20 people with a knife in southwest China, killing two, authorities said. The suspect, identified as Chen Guangliang, 30, was detained following Sunday afternoon's attack along a roadway in Guizhou province, according to a statement posted on a local government website.

