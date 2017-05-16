16-year-old Czech girl threatened after confronting neo-Nazis
Police in the Czech Republic have vowed to ensure the security of a Girl Scout after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group went viral. The Interior Ministry's centre against terrorism and hybrid threats said the move was prompted by threats against 16-year-old student Lucie Myslikova that appeared on Facebook.
