16-year-old Czech girl threatened after confronting neo-Nazis

Police in the Czech Republic have vowed to ensure the security of a Girl Scout after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group went viral. The Interior Ministry's centre against terrorism and hybrid threats said the move was prompted by threats against 16-year-old student Lucie Myslikova that appeared on Facebook.

