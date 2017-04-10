Xi Jinping sticks to status quo on Py...

Xi Jinping sticks to status quo on Pyongyang, reiterates need for peace and stability

President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump in a phone call today that Beijing is willing to work with Washington on ending North Korea's nuclear weapons program but wants a peaceful solution. Xi's comments come after the U.S. president tweeted that China should do more on the issue Washington sees as an increasingly urgent threat, or the U.S. would go it alone.

