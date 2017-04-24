Woman shot during police terror raid ...

Woman shot during police terror raid discharged from hospital

A woman shot and injured after police launched an armed raid and foiled an active terror plot has been discharged from hospital and arrested. Elite armed officers carried out a "specialist entry" into a terraced property in Harlesden Road shortly before 7pm on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

