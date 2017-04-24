Woman shot and four arrested during anti-terror raid
A woman in her twenties has been shot by police and four people arrested during terror raids in London and Kent. The injured suspect is being held under police guard after being rushed to hospital in a serious condition following the swoop at a north London address.
