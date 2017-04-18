Woman left blind in one eye after nig...

Woman left blind in one eye after nightclub acid attack

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

A 22-year-old woman who was caught up in a nightclub acid attack has been left blind in one eye, police said. A total of 20 people were hurt following the attack, after a corrosive liquid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Mishigama 513,774
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) 1 hr About time 174
News Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15) 1 hr About time 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr Into The Night 36,888
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) 4 hr joe scarborough 3,911
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... 5 hr Terence 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC