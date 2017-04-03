William, Kate and Harry attend Westminster terror attack service
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have joined the families of Westminster terror attack victims and survivors at a multi-faith service. Around 1,800 people have gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Service of Hope, two weeks on from Khalid Masood's murderous rampage.
