William, Kate and Harry attend Westmi...

William, Kate and Harry attend Westminster terror attack service

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have joined the families of Westminster terror attack victims and survivors at a multi-faith service. Around 1,800 people have gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Service of Hope, two weeks on from Khalid Masood's murderous rampage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 1 hr slick willie expl... 124
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 2 hr anonymous 6
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 3 hr Christsharian Dee... 3
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 4 hr Should have voted... 8
News Maritime music (Apr '10) 4 hr Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) 4 hr Eyes of desertion 124
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 5 hr He Named Me Black... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC