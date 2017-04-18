William and Harry tell Kate: 'We have...

William and Harry tell Kate: 'We haven't talked enough about losing mother'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The Duke of Cambridge has told his wife that losing their mother at a young age had brought himself and Prince Harry closer together - but the brothers conceded they had not talked enough about their mum. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/william-and-harry-tell-kate-we-havent-talked-enough-about-losing-mother-35642856.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35642855.ece/145cb/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-582ce9f8-b576-43f9-8c2b-f8e39ba8ee84_I1.jpg The Duke of Cambridge has told his wife that losing their mother at a young age had brought himself and Prince Harry closer together - but the brothers conceded they had not talked enough about their mum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Fatty Faith 513,868
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr know it All 8,137
News Milton Mayor poised to become the next Hazel Mc... (Aug '14) 5 hr a taste of Milton 6
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... 6 hr michael chong pc ... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... 6 hr James 2
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... 7 hr WatchTower 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh... 8 hr Twitter 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC