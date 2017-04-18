William and Harry tell Kate: 'We haven't talked enough about losing mother'
The Duke of Cambridge has told his wife that losing their mother at a young age had brought himself and Prince Harry closer together - but the brothers conceded they had not talked enough about their mum. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/william-and-harry-tell-kate-we-havent-talked-enough-about-losing-mother-35642856.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35642855.ece/145cb/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-582ce9f8-b576-43f9-8c2b-f8e39ba8ee84_I1.jpg The Duke of Cambridge has told his wife that losing their mother at a young age had brought himself and Prince Harry closer together - but the brothers conceded they had not talked enough about their mum.
