Widower offers reward to help catch killer of Michaela McAreavey

15 hrs ago

The widower of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has offered a 50,000 euro reward for help catching his wife's killer. John McAreavey has returned to Mauritius where his new bride was strangled to make an emotional public appeal for help.

Chicago, IL

