Widower offers reward to help catch killer of Michaela McAreavey
The widower of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has offered a 50,000 euro reward for help catching his wife's killer. John McAreavey has returned to Mauritius where his new bride was strangled to make an emotional public appeal for help.
