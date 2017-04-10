Warning to holidaymakers as Easter tr...

Warning to holidaymakers as Easter traffic set to peak

8 hrs ago

Easter traffic is expected to peak on Thursday as leisure travellers battle for space on the roads with regular commuters. Transport information supplier Inrix warned that the worst time to travel will be between 4pm and 6pm, when traffic is predicted to be 28% above typical levels for that period.

Chicago, IL

