Venezuelans shut down roads and highways in protest

A woman wipes her face as she is overwhelmed with emotion during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decisi... CARACAS, Venezuela - Protesters sprawled in lawn chairs, worked on math homework and played cards on main roads around Venezuela Monday as part of a sit-in against the government. In Caracas, thousands of protesters shut down the capital city's main highway to express their disgust with the increasingly embattled socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.