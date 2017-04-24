Venezuelans shut down roads and highw...

Venezuelans shut down roads and highways in protest

A woman wipes her face as she is overwhelmed with emotion during a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decisi... CARACAS, Venezuela - Protesters sprawled in lawn chairs, worked on math homework and played cards on main roads around Venezuela Monday as part of a sit-in against the government. In Caracas, thousands of protesters shut down the capital city's main highway to express their disgust with the increasingly embattled socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

