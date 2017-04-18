Venezuelans march in memory of those ...

Venezuelans march in memory of those killed in unrest

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Thousands of Venezuelans dressed in white, some walking with their hands up, marched Saturday in a silent protest in homage to the at least 20 people killed in unrest generated after the nation's Supreme Court stripped congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed. Walking with black bands tied around their arms and carrying signs denouncing President Nicolas Maduro, protesters in Caracas were heading toward the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference, where they were expecting to pray for those killed in the violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min chazmo 513,880
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 28 min Retribution 16
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... 8 hr Christardy 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? 8 hr Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Ex-minister broke ethics 8 hr HYDRO VP of BORRO... 2
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... 10 hr Yeti 1
News I came to learn that Islam is about love 10 hr Ye dogge 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC