Venezuelan president urges court to review ruling on congress powers
President Nicolas Maduro has urged Venezuela's Supreme Court to review a decision stripping congress of its last powers, a ruling that set off a storm of criticism from the opposition and foreign governments. In an address after a meeting presided over by Mr Maduro, the National Security Council announced it was supporting a review by the court "with the goal of maintaining institutional stability".
