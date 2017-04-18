US will honour refugee deal Trump dub...

US will honour refugee deal Trump dubbed - dumb', Pence tells Australia

15 hrs ago

US vice president Mike Pence has said America will honour a refugee resettlement deal with Australia that Donald Trump once described as "dumb". Mr Pence told reporters he had reassured Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull that the US would hold up its share of the agreement struck by the Obama administration, even if the US did not "admire" the deal.

Chicago, IL

