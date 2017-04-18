US will honour refugee deal Trump dubbed - dumb', Pence tells Australia
US vice president Mike Pence has said America will honour a refugee resettlement deal with Australia that Donald Trump once described as "dumb". Mr Pence told reporters he had reassured Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull that the US would hold up its share of the agreement struck by the Obama administration, even if the US did not "admire" the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|47 min
|Simran
|5
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|2 hr
|Simran
|4
|Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today
|2 hr
|kids-lemonade-stand
|1
|CBC hosts fiery town hall on asylum seekers in ...
|2 hr
|whats-the-point-o...
|1
|$631 pardon fee a 'significant' barrier, majori...
|2 hr
|whats-the-point-o...
|2
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|2 hr
|soon over maybe
|4
|Voice of the People - April 5, 2017
|2 hr
|where will they g...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC