US warned of retaliation after missile attack on Syria
The United States has been warned it crossed a "red line" with its missile strikes on Syria and faces retaliation in response to future aggression against Bashar Assad. Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani said American military intervention was a "violation of international law" during telephone talks backing the Syrian regime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|513,476
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|13 min
|RushFan666
|17
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|16 min
|Jim-ca
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|31 min
|Dupe em then Depo...
|59
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|1 hr
|Newtonian
|19
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|1 hr
|BHM5267
|50
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|9 hr
|Sass
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC