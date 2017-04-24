US soldier killed in Iraq during a patrol outside Mosul
The Pentagon says an American soldier has died in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul. Officials say the 1st lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division, 25-year-old Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Georgia, died Saturday.
