US soldier killed in Iraq during a patrol outside Mosul

The Pentagon says an American soldier has died in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul. Officials say the 1st lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division, 25-year-old Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Georgia, died Saturday.

