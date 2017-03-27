US ready to act alone against North K...

US ready to act alone against North Korea, warns Donald Trump

Read more: Stalbans Review

Donald Trump says the US is prepared to act alone against North Korea if China does not take a tougher stand against Pyongyang's nuclear programme. The president's is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida, with the two expected to discuss a number of issues, including North Korea, trade and territorial disputes in the South China Sea during their meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Chicago, IL

