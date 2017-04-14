US carrier strike group heads toward ...

US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula. North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 38 min Lawrence Wolf 43
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 51 min chazmo 513,466
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... 1 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 14
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor 2 hr meow 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 2 hr Enforcer 4
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship 3 hr Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... 3 hr how now brown cow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC