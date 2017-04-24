U.S. service member killed in Mosul b...

U.S. service member killed in Mosul blast

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A U.S. service member in Iraq was killed Saturday by an explosive device outside Mosul , according to a statement released by the Pentagon . The Pentagon said the service member died from wounds sustained in an "explosive device blast," stating further information would be released as appropriate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min AlaturQ 514,457
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 27 min WW33degrer 15
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... 2 hr Historian 4
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... 2 hr South Knox Hombre 3
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 2 hr Simran 34
News Federal government's position on Manitoba borde... 3 hr fears-of-trump 1
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... 3 hr Meg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC