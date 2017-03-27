Two pitbull-type dogs shot dead after man and woman bitten
Armed police have shot dead two pitbull-type dogs after a man and woman were bitten and another dog was seriously injured. Police were called to Queen's Park in Chorley New Road, Bolton, at 10.20am on Sunday after reports that six dogs were dangerously out of control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|13 min
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
|1 hr
|need 4 enviroment...
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|1 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|2 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|99
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|2 hr
|WeeWilly
|3
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|4 hr
|Region and Guelph...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC