Two pitbull-type dogs shot dead after...

Two pitbull-type dogs shot dead after man and woman bitten

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Armed police have shot dead two pitbull-type dogs after a man and woman were bitten and another dog was seriously injured. Police were called to Queen's Park in Chorley New Road, Bolton, at 10.20am on Sunday after reports that six dogs were dangerously out of control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... 13 min Cath League of Du... 6
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 1 hr need 4 enviroment... 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... 1 hr Parden Pard 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... 1 hr Cath League of Du... 1
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 2 hr NotSoDivineMsM 99
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... 2 hr WeeWilly 3
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... 4 hr Region and Guelph... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC