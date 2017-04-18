Turkish PM warns opposition against street protests
Turkey's prime minister says opposition parties have the right to file objections to the outcome of a recent referendum on expanding presidential powers. Mr Yildirim also said that the electoral board would rule on the main opposition Republican People's Party's request for the referendum's annulment.
