Turkish opposition challenges referen...

Turkish opposition challenges referendum at European Court of Human Rights

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Turkey's main opposition party is to challenge the outcome of the country's April 16 referendum on expanding the president's powers at the European Court of Human Rights, a day after a high court rejected its appeal. The pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, is disputing the referendum which gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" side a narrow victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 1 hr Corporate Welfare... 3
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... 4 hr Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 5 hr Trump in over his... 2
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... 6 hr sure 1
News With front-runner out, Conservative leadership ... 6 hr sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... 6 hr sure 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr J_a_n 514,129
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC