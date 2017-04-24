Turkish opposition challenges referendum at European Court of Human Rights
Turkey's main opposition party is to challenge the outcome of the country's April 16 referendum on expanding the president's powers at the European Court of Human Rights, a day after a high court rejected its appeal. The pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, is disputing the referendum which gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" side a narrow victory.
