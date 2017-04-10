Turkey's President Erdogan warns opposition not to question referendum result
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won a historic referendum that will greatly expand the powers of his office, although opposition parties said they would challenge the results. With nearly all ballots counted, the "yes" vote stood at 51.41%, while the "no" vote was 48.59%, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.
