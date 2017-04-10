Turkey's President Erdogan warns oppo...

Turkey's President Erdogan warns opposition not to question referendum result

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won a historic referendum that will greatly expand the powers of his office, although opposition parties said they would challenge the results. With nearly all ballots counted, the "yes" vote stood at 51.41%, while the "no" vote was 48.59%, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 47 min spud 14
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,124
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 3 hr DC Dave 356
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... 4 hr Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 5 hr Thumping Romney 239
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) 6 hr Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC