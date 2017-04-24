Trump team softens war talk but vows ...

Trump team softens war talk but vows other pressure on North Korea

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The Trump administration has said it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme. The news came as an extraordinary White House briefing served to tamp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous US adversary.

Chicago, IL

