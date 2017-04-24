Trump team softens war talk but vows other pressure on North Korea
The Trump administration has said it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme. The news came as an extraordinary White House briefing served to tamp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous US adversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|DaniEl
|514,191
|College clan (Mar '13)
|16 min
|Go for it
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|He Knows All
|12
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|2 hr
|Simran
|17
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|7 hr
|CodeTalker
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC