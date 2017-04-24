Trump gives Pentagon more flexibility on Iraq, Syria troops
The White House is giving the Pentagon greater flexibility to determine the number of U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, in another move by President Donald Trump to shift greater power to his military leaders. The decision will give Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to send more forces into Syria, to assist U.S.-backed local troops as they move to retake Raqqa from the Islamic State group, which has used the city as a de facto capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|chazmo
|514,177
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|19 min
|Religion Gone Wrong
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|44
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|4 hr
|glasspilot
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|10 hr
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|12 hr
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC