Tim Farron: 'Bogus' Brexit arguments ...

Tim Farron: 'Bogus' Brexit arguments not the reason Theresa May called election

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Theresa May is using "bogus" arguments about Brexit to justify an early election motivated by party-political calculation, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has claimed. Far from being necessary for the success of Brexit negotiations, the June 8 poll has been called because Tories believe they can capitalise on Labour's weakness under Jeremy Corbyn, the Liberal Democrat leader said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Mishigama 513,845
News Milton Mayor poised to become the next Hazel Mc... (Aug '14) 2 hr a taste of Milton 6
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... 3 hr michael chong pc ... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... 4 hr James 2
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... 4 hr WatchTower 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh... 5 hr Twitter 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country 6 hr not-Free 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC