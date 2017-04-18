Tim Farron: 'Bogus' Brexit arguments not the reason Theresa May called election
Theresa May is using "bogus" arguments about Brexit to justify an early election motivated by party-political calculation, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has claimed. Far from being necessary for the success of Brexit negotiations, the June 8 poll has been called because Tories believe they can capitalise on Labour's weakness under Jeremy Corbyn, the Liberal Democrat leader said.
