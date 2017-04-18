Theresa May vows Tories will keep 0.7...

Theresa May vows Tories will keep 0.7% foreign aid spending after election win

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Theresa May has said she will maintain Britain's commitment to spending 0.7% of national income on foreign aid if the Conservatives win the general election. The Prime Minister said the pledge "remains and will remain" and that she is proud of the work the UK is doing abroad, for example in helping to tackle the Ebola crisis in Africa or supporting Syrian refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Faith 513,820
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... 14 min michael chong pc ... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... 56 min James 2
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... 1 hr WatchTower 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh... 2 hr Twitter 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country 3 hr not-Free 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? 3 hr TAX the DOPERS 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC