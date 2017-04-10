Theresa May stuns Westminster by call...

Theresa May stuns Westminster by calling surprise general election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Explaining her change of heart on an early election, Mrs May said: "I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election." She concluded by saying it was "with reluctance" that she reached her decision but added: "It is with strong conviction that I believe it is necessary to secure a strong and stable leadership this country needs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 34 min Into The Night 8,128
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 1 hr okimar 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr J_a_n 513,696
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,869
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... 3 hr Jay is the forum dog 3
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... 3 hr NAFTA eh 1
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? 5 hr Dee Dee Dee 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC