The Latest: 6 released, 9 still hospitalized in truck attack

A concrete traffic stopper called "Stockholmslejon" lays on its side outside the cordoned off area next to the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday April 8, 2017. A hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians at a central Stockholm department store on Friday, killing several people, wounding many others and sending screaming shoppers fleeing in panic in what Sweden's prime minister called a terrorist attack.

