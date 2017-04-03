Tests on Syria victims show chemical weapons used in attack, says Turkey
Post-mortem tests conducted on three Syrians brought to Turkey after the assault in Idlib province that killed 86 people show they were subjected to a chemical weapons attack, according to Turkey's justice minister. In France, the country's foreign minister called for President Bashar Assad's government to be prosecuted over its alleged use of chemical weapons.
