Tests on Syria victims show chemical weapons used in attack, says Turkey

Post-mortem tests conducted on three Syrians brought to Turkey after the assault in Idlib province that killed 86 people show they were subjected to a chemical weapons attack, according to Turkey's justice minister. In France, the country's foreign minister called for President Bashar Assad's government to be prosecuted over its alleged use of chemical weapons.

