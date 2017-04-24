Teenager packed rucksack with ball bearings and set timer on Tube, court hears
A weapons-obsessed teenager plotted carnage in the capital when he planted a homemade bomb on the Tube, a court has heard. Damon Smith was 19 when he allegedly packed a rucksack with explosives and deadly ball bearing shrapnel and left it on a train timed to go off within minutes.
