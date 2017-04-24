Taliban announce start of spring offensive
Afghanistan's Taliban have announced the start of a spring offensive, promising to build their political base in the country while focusing military assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces. The Taliban dubbed this year's offensive "Operation Mansour," named for the Taliban leader killed last year in a U.S. drone strike.
