Taliban announce start of spring offe...

Taliban announce start of spring offensive

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Afghanistan's Taliban have announced the start of a spring offensive, promising to build their political base in the country while focusing military assaults on coalition and Afghan security forces. The Taliban dubbed this year's offensive "Operation Mansour," named for the Taliban leader killed last year in a U.S. drone strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Mishigama 514,259
News The Judge: Drag Week 38 min Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... 44 min anonymous 5
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 9 hr moondoggie 13
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 10 hr countervailing du... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... 10 hr countervailing du... 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... 11 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC