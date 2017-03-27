Swedish bus crash leaves 3 dead, 19 injured, mostly students
Rescue officials say a bus carrying Swedish students to a ski resort crashed Sunday in central Sweden, killing three people and injuring 19 others - six of them seriously. Rescue services spokesman Peter Nystedt said 31 others sustained minor injuries.
