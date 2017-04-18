Springwatch presenter Chris Packham cleared of assault in Malta
BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham said he has been cleared of assault as he filmed a documentary on illegal bird trapping after the case was thrown out by a magistrate in Malta. He appeared in a magistrates' court on the Maltese island of Gozo before Joe Mifsud on Thursday charged with two counts of assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|Mrs Sunny
|513,733
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|26 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Churchill-falls-d...
|47
|Delroy Dunkley worked on tobacco farms in South...
|2 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|2 hr
|Omega
|6
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|TOPHAT
|36,885
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC