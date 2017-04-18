Springwatch presenter Chris Packham c...

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham cleared of assault in Malta

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham said he has been cleared of assault as he filmed a documentary on illegal bird trapping after the case was thrown out by a magistrate in Malta. He appeared in a magistrates' court on the Maltese island of Gozo before Joe Mifsud on Thursday charged with two counts of assault.

Chicago, IL

