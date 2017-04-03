Spring in the air as temperatures rise during mild March

Parts of England basked in their mildest March on record last month as the UK felt the onset of Spring with its fifth-equal warmest March since 1910. The South East along with central southern England recorded mean temperatures of 9.2C - matched only by 1957 records - while East Anglia experienced its highest mean temperature since 1938, of 9.1C.

