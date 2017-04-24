Spanish police arrest nine over terror attacks in Belgium and France
Spanish police have arrested nine suspected members of a jihadi group in connection with recent deadly attacks in Belgium and France. Police said the arrested were one Spaniard and eight Moroccans living in Catalonia, all aged between 30 and 40 years old.
