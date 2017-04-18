South Korean and US ships in show of force after North Korea - missile test'
South Korea's navy has begun joint exercises with US ships, including the supercarrier USS Carl Vinson, in a show of force amid the growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. The drills began hours after South Korean and US officials said they detected what they presumed was a failed missile launch from an area near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.
