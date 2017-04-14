Six dead after apartment building col...

Six dead after apartment building collapse in Poland

Scores of firefighters with dogs continue to search the rubble of the building in the town of Swiebodzice to make sure no one remains trapped. According to Daniel Mucha, regional spokesman for the fire service, the two upper floors of the three-floor building might have collapsed due to a gas explosion.

