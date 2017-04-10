Search launched for missing 90-year-o...

Search launched for missing 90-year-old sailor

15 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

Arthur Ray Taylor, known as Archie, was last seen at 9.30am on Saturday, when he left his accommodation to take his dinghy out from Gwbert boat club, Ceredigion, Dyfed-Powys Police said. A large air and sea search was launched by the Milford Haven Coastguard and RNLI after they were alerted that he had not returned that evening.

Chicago, IL

