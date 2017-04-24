Russia steps in after Ukraine cuts po...

Russia steps in after Ukraine cuts power to rebel-held east

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

In a move that further cements Russia's control over parts of eastern Ukraine, Russian officials announced Tuesday they will begin supplying electricity to separatist-controlled areas after the Ukrainian government cut off power because of a heavy backlog of unpaid bills. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the decision as a humanitarian mission helping to keep an estimated 3 million people out of darkness in rebel-held areas in the Luhansk region along Russia's border.

