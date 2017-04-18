Rex Tillerson: China asked North Korea to stop nuclear tests
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said that China has threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests. Mr Tillerson said China also told the US that it had informed North Korea "that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own".
