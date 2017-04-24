Red and white striped house can stay after woman wins court battle
A woman who decorated her multimillion-pound townhouse with red and white stripes has won a High Court battle over a planning authority's order to repaint the property. Property developer Zipporah Lisle-Mainwaring painted candy stripes on the facade of the three-storey terraced building in South End, Kensington, west London, in March 2015.
