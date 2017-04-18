Radio lessons for William, Kate and Harry as they visit school
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry watched a national radio show being broadcast live when they visited a school preparing students for a future in the media industry. William, Kate and Harry chatted to young people from the Global Academy in Hayes, west London, helping out with the production of Heart radio's breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton from the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|18 min
|Mrs Sunny
|513,733
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|27 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Churchill-falls-d...
|47
|Delroy Dunkley worked on tobacco farms in South...
|2 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|2 hr
|Omega
|6
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|TOPHAT
|36,885
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC