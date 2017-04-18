Radio lessons for William, Kate and H...

Radio lessons for William, Kate and Harry as they visit school

Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry watched a national radio show being broadcast live when they visited a school preparing students for a future in the media industry. William, Kate and Harry chatted to young people from the Global Academy in Hayes, west London, helping out with the production of Heart radio's breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton from the school.

Chicago, IL

