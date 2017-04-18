Queen celebrates her 91st birthday

Queen celebrates her 91st birthday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

After her 90th birthday last year, which saw national festivities held in her honour, the 2017 milestone will seem more subdued. But royal gun salutes will still echo across the capital later, fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Honourable Artillery Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min Fatty Faith 513,795
News Like, what's the point of 420? 20 min TAX the DOPERS 2
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... 43 min Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Note with vignette of the right location (but f... 1 hr Cash 1
News Trump says he does not see expanded role for U.... 1 hr Newt G s Next Wife 3
News Study: More and more college students are tryin... 1 hr how do officers t... 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... 1 hr Newt G s Next Wife 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC