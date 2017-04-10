Prince George and Princess Charlotte play key roles at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be page boy and bridesmaid at the wedding of Pippa Middleton, Kensington Palace has said. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is to wed her financier boyfriend James Matthews in front of close family and friends at St Mark's Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on the morning of Saturday May 20. Kate will be accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry at what is set to be one of the most talked about society weddings of recent times.

